Image caption Crews were called to Sutton Harbour at about 15:10 BST

Firefighters have tackled a blaze on a trawler thought to have been caused by a phosphorus flare which became snagged in nets.

The fire, which started on the 13m (43ft) Brixham-based Ocean Spirit in a Plymouth marina, is now out.

Crews were called to Sutton Harbour at about 15:10 BST when the boat was reported to be "well alight".

Greenbank, Crownhill and Camels Head crews were called to the scene, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.