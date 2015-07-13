Trawler tragedy fisherman is named locally as Shane Hooper
A fisherman who died when a boat carrying two men went missing has been named locally as Shane Hooper.
The wreck of the 11m (36ft) scalloper JMT was found 53m (174ft) under water, five miles north of Plymouth's Eddystone Lighthouse, on Sunday.
The body of one of the men was recovered on Friday and the search for the second member was called off.
Tributes have been left to Mr Hooper and a second unnamed crewman at Teignmouth on the south Devon coast.
Devon and Cornwall Police said there was "possibly one body still within the wreckage" and recovery dives would be carried out on Thursday.
The alarm was raised when the boat failed to return to port on Thursday. The incident has been referred to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to investigate.