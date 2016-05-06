Image copyright Ben Birchall/PA Image caption Around a dozen expert officers have been involved in the excavation

A dig at the former home of a paedophile couple who knew Fred and Rose West has ended after search teams found "nothing of significance".

It follows a four day excavation at the bungalow in Bradninch, Devon, in response to "historic intelligence".

It was suggested officers had been searching David and Pauline Williams' former home for the body of a baby.

The couple were jailed in 2015 for subjecting 10 girls and boys to rape, sexual assault and beatings.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said the force would not be pursuing any other lines of enquiry relating to the dig investigation.

Image caption The digging took place in the garden of a bungalow in Bradninch near Collumpton

Det Supt Keith Perkin said: "Following intelligence received, Devon and Cornwall Police undertook excavation work at a property on Cullompton Hill, Bradninch, Cullompton, Devon, this week.

"Following a detailed excavation at the property, nothing of significance was found."

Image caption The Williamses are believed to have lived in the house for only a few years before they were sentenced in 2015

David and Pauline Williams lived near child murderers Fred and Rose West in Gloucester in the 1980s and 90s.

The couple ran the Prince Albert pub where Fred West was a regular.

A postcard from Rose West to the Williams - made public this week - appears to show the two couples were involved a sex ring.

David Williams boasted in court last year of his connections with the Wests.