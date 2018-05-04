Image copyright Google Image caption The boy pleaded guilty to six charges at youth court

A boy has admitting raping two children aged six and eight when he was 13.

The youth, now 17, pleaded guilty to six charges against the children - a girl and a boy - between 2013 and 2014.

He admitted two charges of rape, two counts of sexual assault on children under 13 and two charges of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The boy sat between his parents at the youth court hearing in Newton Abbot, Devon.

The defendant, who cannot be named, is a schoolboy from Devon preparing to sit exams.

District Judge Diana Baker asked for a report to be prepared before sentencing him in July.

But she warned him that he potentially faced being locked up in a Young Offenders' Institute.

He was released on conditional bail.