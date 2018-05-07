Image copyright Tom McLaughlin Image caption The casualty was believed to have washed up on a beach

A man has been taken to hospital after a fishing boat capsized off Plymouth.

The 20ft (6.1m) vessel was reported to have got into difficulty off the Mountbatten breakwater at about 12:55 BST.

A casualty found unconscious on nearby Mountbatten beach, and was believed to have been washed up there, was taken to Derriford Hospital.

Coastguards said that attempts were being made to recover the boat, which was left on its side.

Image caption Attempts have been made to recover the boat

Both Plymouth's lifeboats, an air ambulance and the Plymouth Coastguard Rescue Team were involved.

The man was the only person on board the vessel.