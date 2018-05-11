Image caption Joe Bartley said the job made him feel "like a working man again"

A man who got a job as a waiter when he was 89 after placing an advert in a local paper saying he was "bored" has died at the age of 91.

Joe Bartley became a local celebrity after taking up the job offer at the Cantina kitchen and bar in Paignton, Devon, in December 2016.

The ex-serviceman retired in March and said the job had cured his boredom.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, the cafe said it would miss his "infectious laugh and incredible zest for life".

Read more about this and other stories from Devon

Cantina owner Kate Allen said he had been "a breath of fresh air".

Image caption Joe Bartley placed the ad in the Torquay Herald Express

Mr Bartley landed the job in 2016 after posting a plea in his local paper, the Herald Express.

He said he felt lonely after his wife Cassie died two years earlier, and added: "I was bored to death sat here doing nothing not seeing anyone."

You may also be interested in:

When he retired in March, Mr Bartley said the job made him "feel like a working man again".

Following his retirement he still visited Cantina for a coffee or a pint of beer, and Ms Allen said customers still asked about him.

Paying tribute to Mr Bartley on Facebook, Pamela Ladhams said: "A man who proved what a positive mental attitude can do. Thank you Cantina for giving him the chance."

Lyn Malbon added: "RIP Goodbye Joe, been an absolute pleasure knowing this lovely witty funny charming man, very sad news."