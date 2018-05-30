A 15-year-old boy has admitted a series of sex offences against three children, including four counts of rape.

At Exeter Youth Court, the teenager pleaded guilty to 11 attacks carried out when he was aged 12 to 14.

He raped one boy twice when his victim was aged between five and eight, and also raped a nine-year-old girl twice, the court heard.

The boy was told he could face a custodial sentence or a referral order.

He was released on bail until sentencing.

The court heard the boy admitted four rapes, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and sexually assaulting boys and a girl.

The attacks happened in Lanzarote and Devon between 2015 and 2017.

Prosecutors told the court that the offences came to light when the victims told their parents what their attacker had done.

They added that if the youth had been an adult offender he would have been looking at a prison sentence of between eight and 10 years.

The court heard the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had no previous convictions or warnings.

The case has been adjourned until June so a youth offending team can prepare reports before he was sentenced.