Image caption South Western Ambulance Service says Ana Mogford "no longer works for the trust"

A paramedic stole £1,400 from an 87-year-old woman's bank account after stealing her debit card while treating her on an emergency call-out.

Anna Mogford, 38, took Joyce Bealey's purse with her card and PIN inside from her handbag, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Mrs Bealey had broken eight ribs in a fall at her bungalow in Stoke Canon, near Exeter, last July.

Mogford, of Cullompton, was found guilty of theft of the purse and fraudulent use of her bank card.

The mother-of-two admitted perverting the course of justice by producing false bank statements for the police.

The South Western Ambulance Service driver and a colleague had been called to Mrs Bealey's home and Mogford stole the purse while left on her own, the court heard.

After driving her to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, Mogford then used the card four times in nine hours to make withdrawals at three different ATMs, including one at the hospital.

A matron at the hospital later found the purse on top of a drugs cabinet in the triage room in the emergency department and returned it to Mrs Bealey, jurors were told.

Mrs Bealey's daughter Ann alerted the hospital and police after checking her mother's account.

Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption Anna Mogford withdrew nearly £500 at a hospital cash point, where she was filmed on CCTV

The money has since been refunded by her bank.

Judge Tim Rose told Mogford that jail was the "likely outcome" and adjourned the case for sentencing.

Afterwards, investigating officer Det Con Lesley Carroll said: "It's a positive outcome for the family, who were devastated by the way a vulnerable relative was treated by a person she should have been able to trust."