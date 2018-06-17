Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Seaside Hill in Combe Martin on Saturday evening

A man was killed when his motorcycle crashed in Devon.

The 48-year-old man, who was riding a Blue Honda C50, was pronounced dead at the scene in Combe Martin. No other vehicles were involved.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the A399, Seaside Hill, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The road was closed for nearly six hours while investigation work took place. The rider's next of kin have been told.