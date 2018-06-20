Image copyright ullstein bild Dtl./Getty Image caption Erwin Rommel, seen here with Adolf Hitler, was a Nazi general in the Second World War

A university has apologised for emailing students a quote by a notorious Nazi general in what was meant to be a motivational message.

The email quoted Erwin Rommel's saying: "One cannot permit unique opportunities to slip by for the sake of trifles."

The University of Exeter said the quote, used by a member of staff in its career advice service, was "randomly" generated from a website.

As reported by the Falmouth Packet, the email was distributed "internally".

More stories from Devon.

Image caption Last year a swastika was found carved on a door at the University of Exeter

A spokesman from the University of Exeter said a career advice member of staff used the website Quotefancy to find a quotation for the "internal email" to students and staff.

"Unfortunately, the staff member did not recognise the name attributed to the generated quote," the spokesman said.

"This was a genuine error and in no way intentional, however, we apologise unreservedly for any offence it may have caused, and have put additional processes in place to ensure this doesn't happen again."

Image copyright Albert Harlingue/Getty Image caption The member of staff did not recognise Erwin Rommel's name, the university said

Rommel, who was known as the "Desert Fox", became famous for commanding the German Afrika Korps during the Second World War.

Last year a swastika was found carved on a door at a student hall of residence at the same university.

In 2016, the University of Exeter has launched an investigation after students wore T-shirts featuring racist and anti-Semitic slogans at a social event.