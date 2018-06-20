Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption PC Lucy Clark is alleged to have perverted the course of justice

A police woman has told a court she did not frame a woman for assault after arresting her outside a nightclub.

PC Lucy Clark told a jury that Shniece McMenamin grabbed and pulled her arm in Union Street, Plymouth.

Miss McMenamin has told Exeter Crown Court she "did not touch her at all".

PC Clark, who denies perverting the course of justice, claimed the May 2016 incident was not visible on CCTV because it was "obscured by Miss McMenamin".

After her arrest, Miss McMenamin was later cautioned and released.

The prosecution said CCTV showed Ms McMenamin seeking to "intervene to move others away" and "trying to act as a peacemaker".

However, PC Clark - who has been suspended by Devon and Cornwall Police - told the court that the footage did show her "wincing in pain" as her arm was grabbed.

"The fact I arrested her was due to her aggressive manner," she said.

"She was swearing and being abusive and grabbed me, that is why I made that decision."

Miss McMenamin - who claims her finger was fractured by a different officer during the incident - was released after senior officers reviewed the footage and decided there was no evidence of an assault.

She was cautioned for a public order offence and possession of £3 worth of cannabis.

The trial continues.