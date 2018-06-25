Image copyright Hannah Bragg/Facebook Image caption Hannah Bragg was airlifted to hospital on Saturday but she died shortly afterwards

A 15-year-old rugby player who died after apparently taking an unknown substance was the "most lovely and unassuming girl", her club has said.

Hannah Bragg, who played for Tavistock Girls Rugby Team in Devon, died after she was found unwell at a disused viaduct near the town on Saturday.

A 14-year-old boy who was discovered with Hannah remains in a critical condition.

Paying tribute, Tavistock Girls Rugby Team said she would be "sorely missed".

Hannah's next of kin have been informed and officers are supporting her family.

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenagers were found near a disused viaduct in Tavistock

Tavistock Girls Rugby Team said Hannah, who had played for the team for three years, was an "incredible member of our team and the whole club".

She was "so dedicated to the sport and to her team mates" and she was a "calming and positive force within the team on and off the pitch".

Hannah was the "most lovely and unassuming girl" would be "sorely missed", the club added.

Police have seized an unknown substance from the scene and carrying out tests to establish what it is. No arrests have been made.

Officers believe both teenagers had "suffered adverse reactions having taken an, as yet unknown, substance or substances".