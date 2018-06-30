Arrested man hits police officer with skateboard and escapes
- 30 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A police officer was hit over the head with a skateboard by a man he was arresting for setting fire to a car.
The sergeant saw the man starting the blaze in Dartington, Devon, at 05:00 BST and was struck as the suspect escaped, police said.
A helicopter and dog team tracked a 28-year-old man to the garden of a nearby house and he was taken into custody.
The car fire in Ashburton Road was put out by firefighters from Totnes and Paignton.