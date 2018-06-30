Devon

Man critical after Plymouth stabbing

  • 30 June 2018
Southway
Image caption Southway: Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack

A 21-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach.

Detectives think the attack at 23:15 BST on Friday in Southway, Plymouth, could have involved a group of people who left the scene in a car.

They have not ruled out a link with another stabbing at 19:45 BST in the Whitleigh area of the city.

Police are appealing for witnesses and particularly anyone who can help them identify the getaway vehicle.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites