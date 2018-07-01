Image caption Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A man is in a critical condition with head injuries after he was assaulted in Exeter.

The attack happened at about 23:00 BST on Saturday outside Sports Direct in the High Street, police said.

The victim, who is aged in his 40s, is being treated in the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

The area where the attack happened has been cordoned off by police and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.