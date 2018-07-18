Image copyright NICK IRVING Image caption Ronald James poked members of the flight crew and demanded to see the captain

A plane passenger who flew into a rage after being denied a bacon roll by cabin crew has been fined £230.

Ronald James, 68, shouted at staff and "poked them with his finger", leaving one in tears when his demand to see the captain was refused, a court heard.

Exeter Magistrates' Court heard the row broke out because James had promised his grand-daughter the breakfast treat.

He admitted behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 compensation to two air stewardesses.

The court heard Mr James was returning from Palma to Exeter in April with his daughter and grand-daughter on airline TUI.

Prosecutor Lyndsey Baker accused Mr James of intimidating crew members after being denied access to the cockpit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ronald James 'intimidated crew members' after he was denied a bacon roll

At one point, his face was just 5cm (2in) from the face of a female crew member, which left her in tears, the court heard.

Ms Baker said: "He was told he could not go up to the cockpit and was shouting face to face at her.

"He shouted and pointed at the cabin crew, poking staff with his finger, and refused to sit down when landing."

'Not a happy customer'

The argument lasted for "a couple of minutes" when the flight was 25 minutes from landing in Exeter, Devon.

Ms Baker said the row started because Mr James had "promised" his grand-daughter a bacon roll which wasn't available on the flight.

Mr James - representing himself - told the magistrates: "We had no breakfast, my granddaughter had been pushing for something to eat, and I said wait until we are on the plane."

After buying beef burgers that were "dried out", Mr James was given a refund, but said it "wasn't enough".

He said he wanted to speak to the captain to suggest that customers should be warned at check-in that there would be "no hot food".

"I was not a happy customer - I wish I had not been on the plane and I wish it had not run out of food," he added.

