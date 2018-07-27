Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police / BBC Image caption Prezemyslaw Sokolowski dragged the woman into her home from her garden, Exeter Crown Court heard

A "warped" rapist has been jailed after his victim recorded his violent attack on her mobile phone.

Prezemyslaw Sokolowski, 34, dragged the woman into her home from her garden and carried out the sustained attack.

Sokolowski, from Southcott near Okehampton, Devon, initially denied the rape but admitted it when he was played the recording by police.

At Exeter Crown Court, he admitted rape and attempted rape and was jailed for six years.

Read more news from Devon and Cornwall

During the attack in June, the victim tried to flee upstairs but the defendant pulled her back into the living room.

She then switched on her mobile phone and used it to make an audio recording.

'Ugly persistence'

Judge David Evans told Sokolowski he had caused serious psychological damage to the victim.

He said: "You admitted what you had done in the face of overwhelming evidence.

"You only did so in your second interview after you were confronted with the audio recording. You showed ugly persistence.

"There is evidence from the transcript, from the audio recording, from her mobile phone. It shows your warped thinking."

Miss Ann Bellchambers, defending, said the offence was out of character and Sokolowski has never been in trouble before in either Britain or Poland.

Sokolowski was also put on the sex offenders register for life.