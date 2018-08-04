Barnstaple Retail Park stabbing: Murder suspect arrested
A man has died after he was stabbed "multiple times" at a retail park in north Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called to the Barnstaple Retail Park on Station Road at about 18:20 BST on Friday.
The injured man, who was in his 30s but has not been named, died at North Devon District Hospital.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder by armed police officers at about 03:00 in Barnstaple, the force said.
Det Supt Mike West thanked the public for their response to an appeal to find the suspect.