Image copyright Google Image caption Cordons are still in place around the property, according to police

A man is in critical condition after his throat was "lacerated" in an incident involving a crossbow in Devon.

Armed officers found the victim after they were called at about 15:10 BST on Friday to Dyers Close, Braunton.

The man, aged in his 40s, was later airlifted to Derriford Hospital, where he remains seriously ill.

A woman, also in her 40s and believed to be known to the man, was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury and has since been released.

Devon and Cornwall Police described it as an "isolated and contained domestic incident" and said they were not seeking anyone else in connection to it.

The crossbow was retrieved from the scene.