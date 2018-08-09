Image copyright Daniel Moore Image caption Dad-of-two Daniel Moore graded the letter from Devon County Council

A father has "marked and graded" a letter sent by the county's education head with seven spelling mistakes.

Daniel Moore from Exmouth, Devon, was sent the letter to inform him of a £60 fine for keeping his son away from school for five days during term time.

He called the council "hypocrites", adding he would pay the fine but would return the letter with markings in red.

Devon County Council apologised for the "embarrassing" error, blaming it on a "new IT printing system."

Image copyright Daniel Moore Image caption The family of four went on a week-long holiday to Mallorca in May

Mr Moore, a baker, took his family on a week-long holiday to Mallorca, Spain, in May.

He received the letter from Devon County Council on Tuesday.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Today we received our fines for taking Charlie on holiday.

"I'm not going to pretend I'm a spelling guru or a typing expert. But I'm also not the head of education in Devon.

"This woman's in charge of the future generation's education, our children's education and she's rubber stamping this tripe.

"I'm going to pay the fine, no questions asked, but I shall also be sending her letter back marked and graded."

Image copyright Daniel Moore Image caption The letter had seven spelling mistakes

He added: "Maybe I'll throw a little holiday snap in as well."

A Devon County Council spokesman said: "We have been trialling a new IT printing system and a number of mistakes were unfortunately not picked up before this letter was despatched.

"It is an embarrassing error and we have taken steps to ensure it won't be repeated."