Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was hit by the car just before 18:30 on Thursday

A two-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Devon.

The toddler, who was on holiday with her family, suffered serious head injuries in the crash on Crossmead, Lynton, at around 18:20 BST on Thursday.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the child was taken to Musgrove Hospital in Taunton, Somerset.

The force said the vehicle was being driven by a 71-year-old local woman.

Officers from the serious collisions unit attended and the road was closed for about four hours after the grey Mitsubishi hit the girl.

A spokeswoman said the young girl "was staying in the area with her family for a week on holiday from London".

She said officers were appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police on 101.

More news from Devon