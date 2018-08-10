Devon

Girl, 2, injured after being hit by car in Lynton

  • 10 August 2018
Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The girl was hit by the car just before 18:30 on Thursday

A two-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Devon.

The toddler, who was on holiday with her family, suffered serious head injuries in the crash on Crossmead, Lynton, at around 18:20 BST on Thursday.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the child was taken to Musgrove Hospital in Taunton, Somerset.

The force said the vehicle was being driven by a 71-year-old local woman.

Officers from the serious collisions unit attended and the road was closed for about four hours after the grey Mitsubishi hit the girl.

A spokeswoman said the young girl "was staying in the area with her family for a week on holiday from London".

She said officers were appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact police on 101.

More news from Devon

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites