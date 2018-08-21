Image caption The cider was being sold at Beautiful Days festival in Ottery

A brand of cider will no longer be sold at a festival after a volunteer found its name to be "insensitive".

Suicider, brewed by Wiscombe Cider, was being sold at Beautiful Days festival in Ottery St Mary, East Devon, by Otter Brewery.

Daniel Hillier resigned as a volunteer for the brewery's bar, saying the name was "inappropriate" due to its links to mental health issues.

The company said it would not sell cider under that name in the future.

Image caption Beautiful Days festival ran from 17-19 August

Tim Chichester from Wiscombe Cider said in 40 years Mr Hillier's complaint was the first he has had about the drink's name.

Mr Hillier said although a "play on words" the name did not sit well with him because of his volunteer work with the Samaritans.

"I've personally lost two friends to suicide," Mr Hillier said. "There [were] probably a number of people at the festival that may have lost friends or relatives, and it's just so insensitive of them to call it that."

He added that the brewery did not seem to take his complaint seriously at the time.

Image caption Mr Hillier raised the issue of the cider's name on the first day of the festival

But Otter Brewing's Managing Director, Patrick McCaig, said: "Quite simply, we won't be selling that brand at the festival again.

"We will take action straight away to make sure it's not seen and therefore doesn't upset anyone in the future.

"Perhaps it was acceptable in the old days. It's not now, so we all need to move on."