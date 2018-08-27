Missing Devon teenager found in London
A 14-year-old girl who went missing from Devon has been found safe and well.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the teenager was found in London.
The force thanked members of the public for their help and support in the search.
The girl left her home in Ottery St Mary on 25 August at 11:00 BST and was found in London earlier.