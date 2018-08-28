Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses after the crash on the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton

Two people have been killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton just before 18:00 BST on Monday.

Police say a man in his 20s and a teenager were killed. All of the people involved were from the local area.

The road was closed throughout Monday evening while an investigation took place.

