Two people killed and one seriously injured in Devon crash
- 28 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash in Devon.
Emergency services were called to the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton just before 18:00 BST on Monday.
Police say a man in his 20s and a teenager were killed. All of the people involved were from the local area.
The road was closed throughout Monday evening while an investigation took place.
More stories from across Devon