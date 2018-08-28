Devon

Two people killed and one seriously injured in Devon crash

  • 28 August 2018
The scene of the crash
Image caption Police have appealed for witnesses after the crash on the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton

Two people have been killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash in Devon.

Emergency services were called to the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton just before 18:00 BST on Monday.

Police say a man in his 20s and a teenager were killed. All of the people involved were from the local area.

The road was closed throughout Monday evening while an investigation took place.

More stories from across Devon

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites