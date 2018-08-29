Image copyright Gables Farm Image caption Dusty Bin was dumped on the doorstep of an animal shelter

A three-year-old cat was dumped at an animal shelter because it had diarrhoea.

The animal was left in the rain outside Gables Farm Dogs and Cats Home in Plymouth in the early hours of Sunday.

A handwritten note left alongside her said it was because she "has diarrhoea permanently and never uses a litter tray".

Gables Farm said she had been very ill when she arrived but was getting better and using her litter tray.

Deputy manager Ruth Rickard found the cat, which they have renamed Dusty Bin, in a cage outside reception at about 06:45 BST on Sunday.

"It was just horrible. Everything was cold. She must have been there for a few hours," she added.

Image copyright Gables Farm Image caption The cat's former owner taped this letter to the top of the carrier

The letter taped to the top of her cat carrier explained that her owner could no longer deal with her and believed she was a "health hazard".

Ms Rickard said that Dusty's bowel movements now appeared regular and she had no problems using her litter tray.

"She is really thin. I would expect a healthy cat her age to weigh about 4kg (8.8lb)," she said.

"She weighs about 2.6kg (5.7lb). That's about the same as a six-month-old kitten."

Image copyright Gables Farm Image caption The cat was found in a cage outside reception

The RSPCA said that help was available for pet owners who were struggling but "dumping a pet is never the answer".

A spokesperson for the animal charity added: "We understand owners do struggle to cope, particularly when their pet has specialist needs, but dumping a pet is never the answer.

"There are lots of charities who take in pets, some charities help with vet costs and vets themselves can offer payment plans to help spread the cost of unexpected or expensive treatment."