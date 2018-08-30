Devon

Third man dies after Devon double fatal crash

  • 30 August 2018
Crash scene
Image caption A 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy died at the scene of the crash between two Jaguars

A 60-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in which a 17-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were killed.

He suffered life-changing injuries after the crash on the B3193 between Chudleigh and Kingsteignton in Devon at about 17:45 BST on Monday.

He died in hospital on Thursday morning.

A 27-year-old man, named locally as Lewis Taylor, and his 17-year-old passenger, named locally as Callum Heath, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

