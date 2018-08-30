Image copyright Johanna Carr Image caption The chase started on Dartbridge Road near the South Devon Railway when police pulled Adam Wyeth over for having illegal tyres

A learner driver who led police on a 105mph chase has been banned before he had a chance to take his test.

Adam Wyeth, 23, panicked when police pulled him over near Buckfastleigh, Devon, and sped off down country roads.

He reached speeds of 80mph in partially built-up areas and police gave up their pursuit when he went onto the A38 and accelerated to more than 100mph.

Wyeth admitted dangerous driving, having illegal tyres and no licence or insurance at Exeter Crown Court,

He was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for two years with 120 hours unpaid work and 25 days supervision. He was also banned from driving for a year and ordered to take an extended driving test.

The judge, recorder Paul Dunkels, QC, said: "This was thoughtless, irresponsible, utterly dangerous driving during a police pursuit in which you were attempting to get away."

He told the unemployed factory worker he was fortunate "nobody was killed or seriously injured".

'Low point'

The court heard Wyeth, who lives on a farm near Buckfastleigh, bought an Astra a few days before the chase on 9 April in anticipation of passing his test but he only had a provisional licence and wasn't insured.

The chase started on Dartbridge Road, when officers stopped him for having illegally customised tyres.

He was asked to pull into a nearby car park where it was safer to speak to him but instead he sped off.

The court was told the driving was particularly dangerous because it was on wet roads during the afternoon school run.

Hollie Gilbery, defending, said Wyeth had Asperger's, ADHD, and learning difficulties and was at a low point in his life at the time after losing a factory job.