A police officer has been sacked for having sex with a "vulnerable" woman he met while on duty.

The man, who has not been named by Devon and Cornwall Police, formed an "inappropriate" relationship with the woman in the course of his police work.

He also used the woman's telephone number for a "non-policing purpose", a hearing was told earlier this month.

A panel has concluded his actions "failed to establish or maintain professional boundaries".

The hearing was held in private at the force's headquarters in Exeter and the identity of the officer was kept anonymous in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The panel ruled the officer had breached respect, orders, confidentiality and discreditable conduct and he was dismissed without notice.