Image caption Not the one that goat away... male West Caucasian turs have longer horns than females

A rare goat-antelope which escaped from a zoo can be seen - and herd - nearby, staff have said.

The female West Caucasian tur jumped a fence and fled into woods behind Paignton Zoo in Devon on Monday.

Her keepers "can see her", the zoo said, and are hoping the mountain-dwelling creature will return of its own accord.

"We've put down food and are sitting back and watching," said Philip Knowling, from the zoo.

Keepers said the tur had been spotted near to other members of the herd, "close to where she wants to be".

"She's naturally timid and there's no reason to chase her or dart her - we hope she'll walk back into safety," said Mr Knowling.

"It's a matter of waiting patiently for her to do the right thing in a way that is as stress-free for her and the keepers."

A police search was launched when the endangered species disappeared into Clennan Woods at Goodrington, which backs on to the zoo.

Keepers suspect she got spooked when animals were being moved

On Monday, Devon and Cornwall police advised people to avoid the "horned beast", which it described as a "danger to the public".

The force has since said it is no longer involved in the operation.

