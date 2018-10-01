Image caption Fire services contacted the police after finding a body in the fire

A person, believed to be a man, has died in a garage fire, police have said.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service contacted the police following the fire on Monday morning.

The remains of the victim - who is yet to be identified - were found at the property in Westbrook Close, Exeter.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and Devon and Cornwall Police are treating the death as "unexplained".

"We believe we know the identity of the deceased and have been liaising with his family in relation to this matter," a police spokesperson said.

"But at this time, no formal identification has taken place and our inquiries to positively identify the deceased person continue."