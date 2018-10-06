Pedestrian killed in car crash

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in the early hours.

The crash happened at about 02:30 BST on the A382 between Newton Abbot and Bovey Tracey in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

The 47-year-old driver was uninjured and the road, which was closed for several hours for crash investigators, has since reopened.