Image caption The victim was found in Marley Road by a member of the public

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape and attempted murder of a 10-year-old girl.

The girl was taken to hospital after being found in a distressed state by a member of the public in Marley Road in Exmouth, Devon, on Thursday afternoon.

The teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear before Exeter Youth Court later.

Devon and Cornwall Police has appealed for anyone with dashcam video or CCTV of the area to come forward.