Image caption Gavin Williamson made the announcement from the deck of HMS Montrose

All the Royal Navy's new Type 26 frigates are to be based at Devonport Naval Base in Plymouth.

The announcement was made by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who was onboard HMS Montrose in Plymouth Sound.

There had been speculation that the eight frigates might be split between Plymouth and Portsmouth.

The global combat ship, which is primarily designed for anti-submarine warfare, is due to enter service in the 2020s.

Labour MP Luke Pollard said it was a "good news day" for Plymouth, tweeting: "As Devonport's MP I hope it gives us the security and future our fantastic armed forces and civilians who support the fleet deserve."

"Since launching the campaign in December last year we have had trade unions, MPs, the city council under both parties and the public all come together to back Devonport as the base for the new frigates," he added in a statement.

"When we all pull together we are unbeatable."

Johnny Mercer, the Conservative MP for Plymouth Moor View, described the decision as "a promise delivered", tweeting that it was the first expansion of the military in Plymouth for a generation.

Steel was cut on HMS Glasgow - the first of the frigates being built at BAE's Govan and Scotstoun yards on the River Clyde in Glasgow - in July last year.

The Type 26 is due to partially replace the current Type 23.

Each 6,900-tonne vessel will have a top speed of more than 26 knots and a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Carrying a crew of 118, the Royal Navy describes the Type 26 as the "workhorse" of the fleet, undertaking three core roles - war fighting, maritime security and international engagement.