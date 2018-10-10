Image caption Wolf Minerals employed 200 staff at Hemerdon and hoped to produce about 3,000 tonnes of tungsten and tin per year

A Dartmoor mine is closing after three years with the possible loss of up to 200 jobs.

Australian firm Wolf Minerals (UK) has gone into voluntary administration after talks with international backers seeking further finance failed.

It had hoped to produce about 3,000 tonnes of tungsten and tin a year after reopening the mine at Hemerdon, near Plymouth, in Devon, in 2015.

The firm had spent £130m in start-up expenses alone.

It was working to exploit what was said to be the world's fourth-largest deposit of tungsten.

Image caption The mine was an open-pit operation because minerals lay close to the surface

The company released a statement on Tuesday saying that, if longstanding talks on refinancing did not reach a positive conclusion within two days, it would run out of short-term working capital.

BBC South West Business Correspondent Neil Gallacher said the statement had shown "either sheer brinkmanship, or it's a sign that Wolf fears its international backers may really be about to decide against a further refinancing".

He said: "The puzzle is that, after such a long and bumpy ride, this would be a curious time for the backers to run out of patience.

"Recent signals from the mine have suggested tungsten output is improving after early teething problems; and the metal's value globally has risen strongly in the last couple of years."

The mine was an open-pit operation because its minerals lie close to the surface.