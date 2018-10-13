Image copyright Samantha Salvoni Image caption A Range Rover and a Fiat 500 were crushed when a huge tree came crashing down

Wind and rain have continued to batter the South West, with more severe weather forecast.

Two cars were crushed by a falling tree in St Clement, near Truro in Cornwall, overnight. No-one was injured.

About 80 homes in the county are without electricity after power lines were brought down by the high winds.

The Environment Agency has issued 17 flood alerts for Devon and Cornwall, though the Met Office has removed its weather warnings for the region.

Image copyright Samantha Salvoni

In Newquay, onlookers flocked to Fistral beach as huge waves formed on the town's Cribbar reef.

In Devon, a garage roof was ripped clean off by high winds near Kingsbridge.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Huge waves break on famous Cornish reef as Storm Callum whips up rough seas

Rail services between Penzance and Exeter were suspended on Saturday morning as rough seas crashed over the track.

On Friday night, one of the main roads into Cornwall, the A38, was closed for several hours after a power line fell on to the carriageway.