Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Repair teams would be working "flat-out" in "horrendous conditions" to fix the damage, Network Rail said

Flood damage has caused a huge hole to open up in a railway track, causing disruption for passengers.

The pit, which is 6ft (1.8m) deep and 6.5ft (2m) wide, appeared under the tracks after high tides engulfed the line at Teignmouth in Devon.

It is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day while emergency repairs are carried out.

Replacement buses are running between Exeter and Newton Abbott. Travellers should check National Rail Enquiries.

Image copyright Network Rail / CrossCountry Trains

A spokersperson for Network Rail said: "Repairs could take at least all day. We could not get on site until 10:00 BST because of the high tide.

"Our teams will be out today in horrendous conditions working flat-out to repair the damage and get trains moving again."