Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The pit appeared under the tracks after high tides engulfed the line

A huge hole under the main track through Devon caused by flood damage has been repaired, engineers say.

The pit, which was 6ft (1.8m) deep and 6.5ft (2m) wide, appeared under tracks after high tides engulfed the line at Teignmouth, halting services through Devon and Cornwall over the weekend.

Emergency repairs were carried out overnight on Sunday.

Network Rail confirmed on Twitter that trains were running again, "although at reduced speeds".

More stories from Devon

Replacement buses had been running between Exeter and Newton Abbot, either side of the affected lines.

However, a shortage of vehicles on Sunday led train operator Great Western Railway at one point to "strongly advise" passengers not to travel on Sunday.

Tickets for Sunday can be used on Monday.

Image copyright Network Rail/CrossCountry Trains Image caption Trains are running "at reduced speeds" after the repairs

A section of the line was washed away at Dawlish in 2014, cutting off the service linking Cornwall and much of Devon with the rest of the UK for two months.

Commenting on the region being cut off again, Plymouth Labour and Co-Operative MP Luke Pollard said: "The south west has had enough and I have had enough.

"The lack of action by government on improving our railway is causing real damage to our economy.

"It's time for ministers to put their hands in their pocket. I want to see funding announced for proper resilience at Dawlish within the next month and a commitment to fund the rail upgrades we need announced in the Autumn Budget."

The Department for Transport said protecting the line at Dawlish was "a national priority".