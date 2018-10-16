Image copyright Google Image caption Rosie Meitiner, 22, had been "notably intoxicated" the night before she was found dead at King Point Marina

A 22-year-old woman who drowned after a night out had "argued with her boyfriend", an inquest heard.

Rosie Meitiner was found in the water at King Point Marina, Plymouth, Devon, at about 07:30 BST on 6 May.

A post-mortem examination said that she was "notably intoxicated" and died from drowning in association with ketamine toxicity.

Assistant coroner Louise Wiltshire said the death was a "tragic accident".

Plymouth Coroner's Court heard that Ms Meitiner had attended a boat party the previous evening where she drank and took drugs.

Her boyfriend Robert Morris told the court that she "appeared unstable" and had "slurred speech" during the party.

The court heard that the couple had a "heated discussion" shortly after they returned which caused Ms Meitiner to walk off alone.

In a statement read by the coroner, her mother said that she had been "worried about her relationship".

'Disorientated'

DC Shaun Harris told the court that she was last seen on CCTV about 30 minutes later entering the Millbay docks area.

He said it was likely she became "disorientated" in poor lighting and visibility and entered the water shortly after.

The inquest heard that Ms Meitiner, who lived in Plymouth with her boyfriend, had no history of mental health problems.

Ms Wiltshire concluded that she had "enjoyed an evening out with friends and her boyfriend", consuming alcohol and recreational drugs, and "did not intend to take her own life".