Image caption Sammy

A school has bought 10 vacuum cleaners and put pupils on cleaning duty in a bid to save money.

Hilary Priest, head teacher of The Grove School in Totnes, Devon, says the new measure cuts the caretaker's workload and teaches respect.

Each of the school's 10 classrooms has a vacuum cleaner which pupils use on a rota.

Ms Priest says she was put on to the idea after watching a television programme about education in Japan.

"We thought it was a good way to make sure everyone and the children respect our school and respect our environment," she said.

But there is one class exempt from cleaning duties, reception, who are "just a bit [too] little," Ms Priest said.

Image caption Ms Priest says the school "likes to do things differently"

Asked whether he and his classmates should have to pitch in and clean, Noah from year six said: "Yes, it's protecting our school."

His classmate Imogen said: "My mum said it's good because then, when you're a grown-up, you know how to use the hoover."

Ms Priest said the child-cleaners were also helping the school's budget.

"We don't have to increase our caretaker's hours; in fact, he hasn't had to do much hoovering in any of the classrooms since we started about three months ago."

It is not the first time people around the world have been impressed with the Japanese attitude to cleanliness.

Football fans at the 2018 World Cup in Russia looked on in awe as Japan supporters meticulously cleaned up their rows and seats in stadiums after a game.

In 2016 students in Singapore were also given daily cleaning duties.