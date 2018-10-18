Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption A German Mauser pistol was among the weapons seized by police from Christopher Jackson's house

A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to possessing two handguns.

Christopher Jackson, of Chudleigh Road, Kingsteignton, was previously convicted of possessing a World War One Luger pistol.

The charges came following a police raid on 5 July where officers seized four air rifles with telescopic sights, two handguns, a bayonet and a sword.

Exeter Crown Court heard Jackson now faces a five year jail term.

His not guilty pleas to importing a pistol and possessing a stun gun were accepted.

He is now liable to a five year mandatory sentence.

However, the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and Jackson was remanded in custody.

Prosecuting, Mr William Hunter said the 30-year-old also had a previous conviction for possessing a World War One Luger pistol in 2014.

He had received a suspended sentence for that, which was activated after being convicted for a racially aggravated attack a year later.

As a result of serving the two-year sentence, Jackson was prohibited from owning any sort of firearm.

Mr Kevin Hopper, defending, said Jackson did not realise it was illegal to own the Luger, which was a family heirloom handed down by his grandfather, who had fought in the trenches.