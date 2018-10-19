Image copyright Devon County Council Image caption The charges included causing unnecessary suffering to six underweight horses in poor condition

A woman who kept horses in "appalling conditions" has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

Rebecca Tucker, 46, of Bradworthy, Devon, plead guilty to 12 charges committed between December 2017 and June 2018.

She was jailed for 17 weeks on each charge, suspended for 12 months, at Exeter Magistrates' Court.

She and partner Luke Morley caused "unnecessary suffering" to horses that were underweight.

No sunburn protection

Pigs, cattle and horses were left with unsuitable diets and no access to drinking water; while one Belgian Blue calf also had a lice infestation that had been left untreated.

It was also found that the farm's pigs had not been provided with enough shelter and therefore had no protection from sunburn.

Tucker was also ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and was deprived of her horses.

She was told by district judge Jo Matson that she had "shirked her responsibilities and put most of the blame" on Morley.

Image caption The pair admitted failing to address the horses' poor body condition

Morley, 37, from Leicester, admitted eight similar charges to Tucker which related to horses, pigs and a calf.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for each charge, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.