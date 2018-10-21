Man arrested after teen dies in Cullompton car crash
A man has arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a teenager died in a car crash on a country road.
The boy was a passenger in the car which crashed on the B3181 at Five Bridges, near Cullompton, in Devon at 01:45 BST on Sunday, police said.
No other vehicles were involved, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The road has been closed in both directions between Cullompton and Willand.