Smoke billows from Newton Abbot warehouse blaze
- 21 October 2018
Huge clouds of smoke have been billowing from a disused warehouse which has caught fire.
Eight fire crews are tackling the blaze at the Brunel Industrial Estate in Newton Abbot, Devon.
There are no reports of injuries, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said. It sent crews from Newton Abbot, Torquay, Paignton, Bovey Tracey, Totnes, Danes Castle and Teignmouth.
Traffic is reported to be slow on the B3195 Queen Street because of smoke.