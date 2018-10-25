Plymouth Pryzm deaths: Man admits drugs charges
- 25 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man has admitted supplying MDMA to two friends who were found unconscious at a nightclub and later died.
At Plymouth Magistrates' Court, Charlie Gregory, of Chagford, admitted one count of possessing the class-A drug and four counts of supplying it.
Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock, both 19, had taken the drug at Pryzm nightclub in Plymouth, an inquest heard.
Gregory was released on bail to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 1 November.