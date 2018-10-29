Fire breaks out in Torquay harbour cafe
- 29 October 2018
A major fire has broken out in a building close to Torquay Harbour.
Firefighters are tackling the blaze at Jack's Waterfront cafe on Victoria Parade, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Flames have burst through the roof of the building and the fire is likely to burn for some time, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said
Six fire crews are currently at the scene are currently at the scene, the fire service said.
Roads in the surrounding area have been closed.