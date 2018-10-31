Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption Lee Corrie bit his wife's leg, and slashed her leg and arms with a knife, Exeter Crown Court heard

An estranged husband has been jailed for a "sadistic" attack on his wife which saw her held hostage in her own home.

Lee Corrie, of West Cliff, Dawlish, assaulted his partner repeatedly over three days, biting her thigh, and using a knife to cut her legs and arms, Exeter Crown Court heard.

Corrie, 32, admitted causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He was jailed for one year and ten months.

The attack started within hours of Corrie being given bail for earlier abuse of his wife, Jade.

She was left with cuts and bruises which a judge said went from head to toe and amounted to torture.

Corrie broke strict conditions not to contact her by ringing her from Exeter prison before his release on bail on 28 September and meeting her near the gates.

'Terrorised'

After returning to her flat, Corrie accused her of seeing other men.

He took her keys, told her she was his hostage, and started a long series of attacks, the court heard.

Corrie stifled her screams by putting his hand over her mouth and held the knife to her throat and eyes, telling her he would blind her if she called for help.

Sentencing, Judge David Evans told Corrie: "It would appear on the face of it that in a sadistic action, you dragged a knife across her legs. You bit her leg, causing a tell-tale round bruise.

"You harmed her badly and terrorised her. She was covered from head to toe in cuts and bruises. You assaulted and terrorised her over a long time.

"The way you treated her was akin to torture. You used a knife and your teeth as weapons."

He imposed a restraining order banning Corrie from any further contact with his wife or her mother for three years.