Plymouth arrest after woman found critically injured
- 1 November 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was found with "life-threatening" injuries in a street.
Police were called to California Gardens, Efford, Plymouth at about 20:15 GMT on Wednesday to reports of a woman having collapsed.
The woman, in her 20s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.
Officers remain at the scene and are appealing for witnesses.