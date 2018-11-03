Image copyright APEX Image caption Ron Easton was hidden in a gulley on the flat roof of his home for three days

An elderly man who was stuck on the roof of his house for three days has died in hospital.

Ron Easton, 102, was found in a gulley on his flat roof at Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon, on 24 October after his neighbour became concerned at a build-up of milk bottles and papers.

It is thought the former racing driver - known locally as "Ton-Up Ron" - fell while attempting to fix his aerial.

He was taken to hospital in Plymouth but died on Friday, his family said.

Image caption Until his accident, Mr Easton was regularly seen driving in his blue MG

Mr Easton was given the nickname because of his love of cars and before his accident could be seen driving around the area in his blue MG.

A flag in the village has been lowered to half mast, with a local tribute saying "Ton-Up Ron RIP".

Louise Wainwright, editor of newsletter Bigbury News, said the incident had raised questions about community and checking on neighbours.

"Ron was a very private man... it's very sad," she said.