The vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire

A fire ripped through a lorry on a dual carriageway, causing its tyres to explode and burning it to a shell.

The "intense" blaze happened on the A30 in Devon at about 23:00 GMT on Monday.

Repair and recovery work caused two-mile tailbacks on the commuter route into Exeter on Tuesday morning.

Highways England said the road was expected to be closed until midnight while maintenance work is carried out and the vehicle is dismantled. No-one was hurt.

The road between Fingle Glenn and Ide remains closed.

