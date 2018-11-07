Image copyright Plymouth Live/Joe Hocking Image caption The council said the warning signs had only gone on gravestones when relatives could not be contacted

Yellow safety warning signs stuck on gravestones labelled have been dubbed "disrespectful" and "hideous".

Plymouth City Council put up the signs on 190 graves at Efford Cemetery during a routine safety check.

BBC Radio Two presenter Jeremy Vine tweeted: "Covering the name of the dead person with a fluorescent warning sign is hideous."

The council said the warning signs had only gone on gravestones when relatives could not be contacted.

Skip Twitter post by @theJeremyVine Gravestones can topple. Children should not play in cemeteries for that reason. Very few people die from falling tombstones. This is not a serious safety issue. Covering the name of the dead person with a fluorescent warning sign is hideous. — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 7, 2018 Report

The graves were marked during an inspection which the council makes every five years to keep its cemeteries in good order.

Inspectors found 3,800 of the cemetery's 15,000 gravestones were unsafe and could topple.

More news and stories from Devon

In most cases it was able to write to relatives, but it placed warning signs on the gravestones when it could not contact families of 190 of the dead.

Image copyright Plymouth Live/Jon Bishop Image caption Paul Ford, who found a warning sign on his grandparents' grave, said they were an eyesore

Paul Ford, who found a warning sign on his grandparents' grave told Plymouth Live: "Where they have put the placard you cannot see who has been buried there; it looks more like a building site.

"I think it's disrespectful to cover up the names of the dead. If it was on the back it would be okay, but it's not.

"They should have made more effort not to cover up the names. It's an eyesore."

A Plymouth City Council spokesman said the owner of the grave was responsible for the memorial, and added: "If a memorial is found unsafe and/or in need of repair we'll send a letter to the address we've got on record.

"When this is not possible, we place a warning sign on the grave to advise the owner how to contact us to talk about options for repair".